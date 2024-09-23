Letter: The Israeli tactics that you support have had appalling consequences

Destruction in Gaza. Y​ou repeat Israel’s claim to be acting in self-defence but over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in a year. Their strategy will fail

A letter from Arnold Carton:

I was shocked by the News Letter editorial on Saturday (‘The brave Israelis defend themselves against barbarians,’ September 21) where you sing the praises of Israel while condemning as privileged Hamas supporters, those of us who protest regularly against Israel’s attack on Gaza.

You will know that the vast majority who attend protest marches do so, not to support Hamas or further violence, but because we are horrified by the wholesale slaughter of Palestinians.

The death toll of over 40,000 is horrific and is not justified by the October 7 death toll of 1,200. Both are wrong.

The use of the word ‘privileged’ is used to denigrate protestors, but I do not think we are any more privileged than the Israelis who sat on armchairs on the hills at Sderot in 2014 to watch and cheer as Palestinians died under the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, something repeated again this year (see here https://x.com/i/status/1837517314033328584 )

You portray the decline in support for Israel as being caused by Hamas lies and repeat Israel’s claim to be acting in self-defence. Twenty years ago, I would have shared your support for Israel but since 2008/9 Israel has steadily increased the violence it directs at Gaza with appalling consequences.

Israel killed 1,400 Palestinians in 2009, over 2,200 in 2014 and now over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the past year.

This is not self defence and support for Israel declines because we are disgusted by Israeli actions.

I am surprised that you seem to admire Israel’s strategy, given that it is a failed strategy, the death toll is growing – it does not work any better than the tit-for-tat killings that loyalist paramilitaries tried as a way to defend us from the IRA.

Unless Israel can change significantly and find a political solution (similar to our Good Friday Agreement) that allows the Palestinians of Gaza and the West Bank to live free from harassment by the IDF and the settlers, there will be no peace.

The worst thing we could do for Israel would be to support a continuation of their dreadful current strategy.

Friends of Israel should offer constructive criticism and certainly the UK should stop supplying any spare parts for their armed forces until Israel seeks peace.