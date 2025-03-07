Letter: The Protestant community that once stood in solidarity with Israel now turns a blind eye

On October 7, 2023, the militant group Hamas launched what would become the deadliest terrorist attack in Israeli history. Some 1,200 civilians were murdered

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the storm clouds continue to gather over the Middle East, what light there is continues to shine on all of us, in varying degrees; and it’s not flattering.

True to form Irish nationalism, as it always does, continues to side with the Arabs, and flaunt that flag. If nothing else, in sharp contrast to unionists, they are bothered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unionism, once Bible-based and staunchly pro-Israel, bows out and watches them passing. There was a time Protestants would have sided with Israel; but this is a different generation!

Letters to editor

Action speaks louder than words, and flag waving. Palestinians are scattered and have to be rehoused. They are on the march and are looking for more than sympathy; they are looking for a home and somewhere to pitch their tents.

Ireland, a haven for refugees and creating a new culture, has been loud in its support, and now has a unique opportunity to meet their needs, and take them in.

History doesn’t repeat itself exactly, but in this case it does. What we are witnessing, worldwide, is a carbon copy of what happened in Germany in the 1930s, the feeble response of the politicians and the inaction of the Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland today exhibits those same anti-semitic characteristics. Criticise if we must, and we should, at least they are involved, and Ulster is in hiding. We’re now being flushed out, and forced to make a choice.

As we look back we like to imagine we would have been different and been on the side of right. It’s easy to be wise after the event, but it contradicts human nature.

We, like most people then, would have weighed up our options, counted the cost, and taken the side of least resistance.

The Protestant community that once stood in solidarity with Israel now turns a blind eye and is not unduly bothered. If they were they would throng the streets to register support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Jews are systematically tortured and singled out, this is not an act of war, it’s murder; as in the 1930s, Christians and the churches wash their hands to hide their guilt.

When Jews and their children were transported to the camps, pastors nested in their pulpits and failed to speak out; Hitler approved. They knew their place; and still do!