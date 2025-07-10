Letter: The reality of today stems from a rejection of the truth of God

We mustn’t abandon the Biblical beliefs of the past, writes Rev Ivan Foster

A great deal of ‘pernicious drivel’ has appeared in your ‘letters’ column concerning what is wrong religiously here in Northern Ireland.

The common theme in these letters is ‘Abandon the Biblical beliefs of the past and go with what the ‘modernists and liberals’ say is good’. Sadly, nothing could be further from the truth!

That which God was pleased to bless in the past may be found in the repudiated ‘Confessions’ of the three main denominations.

Letter to the editor

A study of the Bible will show that what we have experienced, and will continue to experience, stems from a rejection of the truth of God, set forth in Holy Scripture.

I hope your readers will consider these quotations from the historic doctrinal statements of the main churches, doctrines which God was pleased to endorse and prosper those who preached them!

39 Articles of Religion of the Church of Ireland – Article 31.

‘Of the one Oblation of Christ finished upon the Cross.’ The Offering of Christ once made is that perfect redemption, propitiation, and satisfaction, for all the sins of the whole world, both original and actual; and there is none other satisfaction for sin, but that alone.

Wherefore the sacrifices of Masses, in the which it was commonly said, that the Priest did offer Christ for the quick and the dead, to have remission of pain or guilt, were blasphemous fables, and dangerous deceits.

Westminster Confession of Faith of Presbyterianism – Chapter 29

‘Of the Lord’s Supper’. In this Sacrament Christ is not offered up to his Father, nor any real sacrifice made at all for remission of sins of the quick or dead; but only a commemoration of that once offering up of himself, by himself, upon the cross, once for all; and a spiritual oblation of all possible praise unto God for the same: so that the Popish sacrifice of the mass, as they call it, is most abominably injurious to Christ’s one only sacrifice, the alone propitiation for all the sins of the elect.

John Wesley’s Notes on the Bible (required reading for Methodist ministers) – Note on 2 Thessalonians 2:3.

But the man of sin, the son of perdition – Eminently so called, is not come yet. However, in many respects, the Pope has an indisputable claim to those titles.

He is, in an emphatical sense, the man of sin, as he increases all manner of sin above measure. And he is, too, properly styled, the son of perdition, as he has caused the death of numberless multitudes, both of his opposers and followers, destroyed innumerable souls, and will himself perish everlastingly.

He it is that opposeth himself to the emperor, once his rightful sovereign; and that exalteth himself above all that is called God. . ., or that is worshipped – Commanding angels, and putting kings under his feet, both of whom are called gods in scripture; claiming the highest power, the highest honour; suffering himself, not once only, to be styled God or vice – god.

Indeed no less is implied in his ordinary title, “Most Holy Lord,” or, “Most Holy Father.” So that he sitteth – Enthroned. In the temple of God – Mentioned Rev 11:1. Declaring himself that he is God – Claiming the prerogatives which belong to God alone.

These statements are completely true to Holy Scriptures and the abandoning of them has brought upon those guilty of turning away, the fate suffered by many previous generations guilty of like folly.

That fate is set forth in Judges 2:11-15.