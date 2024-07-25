Letter: The ​world doesn't have time to wait - Joe Biden needs to leave office now

President Joe Biden pauses as he concludes his address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington last week. He is still in office but has dropped his presidential re-election bid

In 2024 we are closer to an all-out global conflict from thermonuclear war ending civilisation than at any time since the end of the Second World War.

This is shown by the Doomsday Midnight Clock created in 1947 that was moved to 90 seconds to midnight earlier in the year - the closest it has ever been because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing possibility of a nuclear war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How did we get this close to the end of the world? Well, firstly, the west has allowed President Putin of Russia, to get away with murder and, as a dictator, he has cemented an iron grip on Russia, dealing harshly with any opposition to him and oppressing his own people.

Letters to the editor

Putin’s calculated decision to invade Ukraine on February 24, 2022 was taken after seeing how soft the western military powers have become.

He weighed up any likely response based on then recent actions from the US and the main military power in Europe, the UK, both of which are nuclear powers and members of NATO.

Firstly, we had the feeble leadership of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who implemented an act of surrender to hand over sovereignty of Northern Ireland, one of the four nations of the UK, to the EU, just to leave the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putin undoubtedly saw this as so weak that he was unconcerned about any possible UK action as what threat comes from a country willing to cede territory in such a manner without a shot fired?

Then we had President Biden who pushed ahead with the withdrawal of American and allied forces from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021 – more of a hastily organised rout and disorganised surrender - discarding billions of dollars of the most advanced military hardware to terrorists.

President Biden’s weak leadership was shown once again in a political gaffe in the days leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine when in a speech he stated that as long as Russia only conducted a “minor incursion”, the US response would be limited.

The next day President Biden hardened his stance, saying it would be treated as an invasion, but the damage was done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putin would proceed with his invasion of Ukraine using language like Biden had previously used and said it was a “special military operation” so as to suggest a “minor incursion”.

The long in the planning Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, another nuclear power, on October 7, 2023 and the resulting defensive action by Israel has also increased the possibility of nuclear war because a key backer of Hamas, Iran, is reported as being only a matter of a few weeks away from being able to build its own nuclear weapons.

The welcome news that President Biden does not intend to run for re-election for the most important democracy and military power in the world is a good start, but the world may not have six months to wait for a new US president.

So, to address the current world instability and de-escalate away from the brink of thermonuclear war he needs to leave office now.