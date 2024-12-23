Letter: ​Those responsible for the Disappeared should hang their heads in shame at Christmas

Some families still await the discovery of ‘Disappeared’ victims from decades ago, despite many searches and digs

Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone,

Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone,

Silence the pianos and with muffled drum

Letter to the editor

Bring out the coffin, let the mourners come.

They are the first lines of the poem ‘Stop all the Clocks’, written in the 1930s by the poet W H Auden that was read in the film ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’.

It is a poem about the immensity of grief. I and many victims of our casually referred to ‘Troubles’ are aware of that overwhelming, endless grief that changed our lives forever.

Christmas brings the annual festive reminder of that grief with the empty chair at the table.

For me it is my murdered brother John’s empty chair and mum and dad who died from broken hearts. For others, that empty Christmas chair is for a husband, a wife, a sister, aunt or uncle, beloved grandparents or for some the unbearable heartbreak of losing a child.

Some deliberately selected for death by heartless men and women with an insatiable lust for violence. Others simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and cruelly deemed acceptable collateral damage in a senseless, squalid conflict that achieved nothing but heartache for those left behind.

And then there are those who were not only selected for torture and death but deliberately ‘disappeared’ like mother of 10 Jean McConville, as highlighted in the recent Disney series Say Nothing – a programme her son Michael stated was not ‘entertainment’ for him and his brothers and sisters.

I had the privilege of meeting Michael. That frightened little boy who witnessed his mum being dragged away is now a man of courage and dignity along with his surviving siblings their mum would be proud of.

As I stared at the empty Christmas chair each year, I was always aware that the families of the Disappeared had not just an empty chair but an empty grave.

Some are still waiting – denied that basic final ceremony to stop all the clocks, bring out the coffin, to let the mourners come and lay their missing loved one to rest.

Whoever devised such a barbaric concept and gave the order, and those devoid of humanity who blindly obeyed and carried out such a depraved act should hang their heads in shame as they sit around their own family tables this Christmas.