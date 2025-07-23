Letter: Tommy Gallagher was cut from different cloth than most and possessed an integrity which was second to none

Tommy Gallagher was a quiet proponent of the work within SEFF and his passing will be felt by very many people who held deep respect for him

Tommy Gallagher was one of the first MLAs I ever met when I worked at Parliament Buildings, Stormont back in the early 2000s.

I remember that first conversation and just how down to earth and genuine the man was - he made me feel that he was interested in me, where I was from and what I was doing.

Tommy was cut from different cloth than most and he possessed an integrity which was second to none.

Letter to the editor

Tommy had his own beliefs and was very passionate about his labour/socialist views, including his perspective on a united Ireland but what Tommy illustrated was that none of this actually trumped his commitment to humanity, and of providing public service and the very best representation to people irrespective of their background.

On many occasions over the years Tommy stood with innocent victims/survivors of terrorism through calling out acts of terrorist violence.

He spoke of the experiences of Protestant neighbours who were forced out of the west Fermanagh area; he campaigned with families who were seeking the removal of a memorial to republican terrorists within the Belleek area; and he was a constant voice of conscience within circumstances where the noisiest were advancing a fascist rule of control upon people.

Tommy's wife Eileen has also illustrated that she too has a commitment to building the community and of working in unity with her neighbours and I have had the pleasure of working with her on a number of occasions, particularly in projects connected with faith-based issues.

The Gallagher family are so very well respected within the Fermanagh community and much further afield.

Tommy will, of course, be mourned by his own immediate family but also by the SDLP family and our thoughts are with all concerned.

Tommy was a quiet proponent of our work within SEFF and his passing will be felt by very many people who held deep respect for him.