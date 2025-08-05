Letter: Trophy hunting is a barbaric sport - the real trophies should go to those who campaign against it

Across the world, campaigners demonstrate against the practice of trophy hunting

Religious people remind us from time to time that we should always try to see the good in people. Try as I might, however, I find it difficult to find the “good” in trophy hunters.

When I first saw those selfies on Facebook, I thought they had to be hoaxes: male and female hunters, posing beside the carcasses of once mighty animals, now reduced to dead hulks with blank staring eyes.

Lions slumped over the bonnets of Land Rovers…hunters jokingly lying alongside dead giraffes… smirking “sportspeople” in safari garb, posing with rhinos or polar bears that they killed with their hi-tech weapons… against which the animals had no chance.

What do they think they’ve achieved… these people who kill members of already endangered species, creatures reeling under the effects of climate change, losing habitat at an accelerating rate?

And then a member of our species, the supposedly superior one here on Earth, comes along to add to their predicament…apart altogether from the suffering caused by their guns.

When not killed outright, the animals endure a pitiable end. Body parts of these animals make trophies, grisly ones, to adorn homes and offices, mainly of wealthy and influential people.

The real trophies should go to those who campaign worldwide against this barbarity… to save what’s left of our planet’s wonderful but rapidly diminishing wildlife heritage.