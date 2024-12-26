Letter: Watching Gladiator made me think we haven’t advanced as far as we might have done since the ghastly dark days of the Roman Empire

Letters to editor

A letter from John Fitzgerald:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little advance since the time of Gladiator

I emerged from the cinema after watching Gladiator with mixed feelings. I was awed by the superb acting and the astonishing special effects that brought you back to those dark days of the Roman Empire when men fought each other and animals fought with them, or other animals, in the blood-soaked coliseum.

But I was hit by a surge of gloom and pessimism too when I thought of how we haven’t advanced as far as we might have since that ghastly age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sure, we don’t gladiators fighting now to please a depraved emperor, but a part of that vile era persists to the present day in the bull rings of Spain, where crowds cheer as a mighty creature is brought low by swashbuckling sword-wielding men in capes.

Blood-lust is satisfied when the bull, having endured repeated stabbing with razor-sharp lances, is dispatched via a sword-thrust between its shoulder blades.

Parts of Mexico, thankfully, have banned this outrage but it continues elsewhere in that country, and in the South of France.

In the Irish Republic a racecourse becomes a tin-pot coliseum for three days of the year. Captive hares are brought in to run from pairs of dogs as, again, humans roar their approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You won’t see any men sporting togas, or driving chariots to the National Coursing Festival, but they still recall the fun-loving lads who crowded into the original coliseum to enjoy Nero’s circus of cruelty.

So, I wouldn’t be too inclined to act superior when viewing all that gladiatorial gore and sadism on the Silver Screen.

We still have to put behind us this perennial need to make other creatures suffer for human amusement.