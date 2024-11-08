Letter: We care about the US, and our government will need to work with Trump

London will want to implore President Trump to tread carefully on the issue of Ukraine, writes John Gemmell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an old saying that everyone has two countries - their own and France.

In the modern era we might say that this has become "our own and America".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We care about the US, and our government will need to work with its next president. We should give Sir Keir Starmer some credit on this issue, he has already met with Mr Trump.

Letter to the editor

Whitehall will have its game plan in place. It's interesting, for example, that we have not yet appointed a new ambassador to Washington. One will be appointed now.

The increasingly insufferable Joe Biden, and the power brokers who surround him, will soon leave the stage. London will want to implore President Trump to tread carefully on the issue of Ukraine.

Even if Ukraine is forced to give up land for "peace", it should be promised a clear path towards NATO and the western world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boris Johnson still seems to have access to Mr Trump. He is a firm friend of Ukraine, and he could have a role advocating for the country to the incoming president.

I think he probably realises that it is one way for him to redeem himself.