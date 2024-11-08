Letter: We care about the US, and our government will need to work with Trump

A letter from John Gemmell:
By Letters
Published 8th Nov 2024

There is an old saying that everyone has two countries - their own and France.

In the modern era we might say that this has become "our own and America".

We care about the US, and our government will need to work with its next president. We should give Sir Keir Starmer some credit on this issue, he has already met with Mr Trump.

Whitehall will have its game plan in place. It's interesting, for example, that we have not yet appointed a new ambassador to Washington. One will be appointed now.

The increasingly insufferable Joe Biden, and the power brokers who surround him, will soon leave the stage. London will want to implore President Trump to tread carefully on the issue of Ukraine.

Even if Ukraine is forced to give up land for "peace", it should be promised a clear path towards NATO and the western world.

Boris Johnson still seems to have access to Mr Trump. He is a firm friend of Ukraine, and he could have a role advocating for the country to the incoming president.

I think he probably realises that it is one way for him to redeem himself.

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire

