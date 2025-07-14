Letter: We need a reformed Northern Ireland Civic Forum that involves ordinary citizens

Letters to editor

A letter from Rebekah McCabe:

On July 4, the first and deputy first ministers announced their intention to write a letter to the NI Assembly calling for the reformation of the Northern Ireland Civic Forum.

It’s a familiar refrain: faced with democratic malaise and public frustration, the instinct is to bring back an old structure, dust it off, and hope it speaks to the moment.

But the civic forum wasn’t seen as legitimate before, and, even with some changes, it won’t be now. That’s not because civic engagement isn’t needed - it is - but because people rightly distrust spaces that claim to represent them without ever really including them.

What Northern Ireland needs is not more political-appointed panels or curated conversations behind closed doors. We need something deeper, braver, and more open: we need space for citizens themselves to deliberate and decide.

As someone who has spent years working in citizen deliberation, I’ve seen what happens when ordinary people are invited into policymaking not as spectators or token voices, but as equals. They bring care, wisdom, and a generosity of spirit that too often disappears from our political institutions.

Imagine a civic forum that champions citizens’ assemblies, that helps identify policy areas that are too politically sensitive or complex for politics to resolve, and that invites the public to wrestle with those challenges together.

This isn’t idealism - it’s already happening all across the world. Citizens are being trusted with decisions about healthcare, planning, infrastructure, the environment and education.

The civic forum is a key feature of the Good Friday/ Belfast Agreement, and bringing it back is a positive gesture of renewal, but let’s bring humility to its purpose and reimagine it as a place that advocates for citizens’ voices, not one that replaces them.

The future won’t be built by recreating the flawed institutions of the past. It will be built by those willing to imagine new democratic architecture - where people are not just represented, but empowered.