Letters to editor

Watching the D-Day 80th anniversary celebrations I can’t help but be saddened by the fact that large swathes of the Continent liberated by those brave Allied troops are once again falling under the spell of a toxic racism and xenophobia that seek to displace democracy and common human decency.

A revamped fascist ideology has re-emerged from the shadows and the rubble of a crushing defeat in that most horrific of all wars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the weeks following D-Day, the advancing liberators encountered crimes against humanity that left them numb…despite all the horrors they’d witnessed on the battlefield. Let’s be clear about this: What they found at the camps was the result of racism unchecked.

It ought to have been a lesson to us all that humankind could not possibly forget. But the passage of time has eroded the searing truth revealed by the exposure of what men in fancy Hugo Boss uniforms euphuistically called the Final Solution.

We’ve all seen it in documentaries, or re-enacted in movies, and we still have those precious survivors of that dark time to attest that it really did happen.

Yet, it seems; hatred of one fellow human beings, because of skin colour or ethnicity; is still with us, and, unfortunately, thriving in certain districts and communities, though never calling itself publicly what it is. We need another D-Day… this time a large-scale peaceful “offensive”… to liberate hearts and minds from the tyranny of racism.