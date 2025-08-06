Letter: We need to go to the polls over whether Northern Ireland should be under Windsor Framework

If a border poll can create a united Ireland it must also have a choice to recreate a United Kingdom

He is, of course, correct. However, I take issue with his assertion that the framework is solely operated by the Westminster government. It is the Stormont regime that is operating the framework on the ground, as indeed, it is required to do by law.

The presence of his party, the DUP, in the Stormont executive, merely gives a pseudo-democratic veneer to what amounts to an outrageous piece of political prostitution, and allows the Westminster government to treat DUP concerns with the contempt, which, quite frankly, the party deserves.

Letter to the editor

And as long as the DUP continues to give pseudo-democratic cover to the protocol by remaining in the Windsor Framework implementing executive, the Westminster government will continue to ignore the damage wreaked by the protocol. What pressure is there on Westminster to change course?

What should unionists do? In his letter in this paper (Focus should be on securing fair terms for a border poll, July 24), R G McDowell made a good point that, 'If a border poll can create a united Ireland it must also have a choice to recreate a United Kingdom'.

Could I make a couple of points on this idea of referendums? Firstly, the Irish Sea border was imposed on Northern Ireland without ascertaining if the people really wanted it.

True, the majority of people in NI voted for the UK to remain in the EU, but they didn't vote for NI to be semi-detached from the rest of the UK. And even in the Brexit referendum, a significant number of constituencies voted leave anyway.

In view of this I believe that a referendum on whether NI should be under the Windsor Framework should be held.

The votes should be tallied on a constituency basis, and those constituencies voting against the Framework should have free and unfettered trade etc, with the rest of the UK, while those that vote for the framework can have the checkpoints and bureaucracy they desire.

If this is deemed to be unworkable, then the TUV suggestion of mutual enforcement should be considered.

How could unionists make this 'cloth-eared' administration listen to such a demand?

Firstly, the unionist parties that are propping up the Stormont regime should serve notice on the Westminster government that unless arrangements to hold a referendum on the NI Protocol are in train by the end of, say September, they will withdraw from the executive, and Stormont will remain in limbo until a referendum along the lines outlined above is held.

Of course there is a distinct possibility that the DUP and UUP will refuse to stop propping up the framework, preferring the trappings of office to a struggle for the Union.

In that case, it might be necessary for the PUL community, by legitimate and peaceful protest, to agitate for a free vote on the NI Protocol, and free trade in those areas that reject the Windsor Framework.