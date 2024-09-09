We can continue to howl at the moon over the EU's Irish Sea border within the UK, or we can try to make the best of the cards with which we have been dealt

A letter from Alan S Carson:

This unionist agrees absolutely with everyone from Owen Polley to Dan Boucher, from Jim Allister to Jamie Bryson and from Ben Lowry to Ben Habib that post-Brexit commercial arrangements will result in substantially more north/south trade than east/west.

But unlike all of the above, I don't see the point of continuing to lament about it because we cannot buck this trend. Neither could any brainbox attorney, charismatic leader or armed militia in the world.

Which is why we now need a true visionary leader to explain to our community that we urgently need to change our ways.

Letters to editor

Having said that, nothing is inevitable in politics. All momentum behind Scottish independence has almost completely dissipated and the Republic of Ireland economy may not be so strong at the time of the increasingly inevitable future border poll. And, by that time, the post Brexit UK economy may not be so unstable.

In my view, we now have three options moving forward:

1. Continue to howl at the moon over the Irish Sea Border

2. Try to make the best of the cards with which we have been dealt

3. Join Jimmy Nesbitt, Davy Adams and Wallace Thompson in negotiating terms for a New Ireland.

And, finally, we really, really need to talk about this right here, right now. Before it is too bloody late.