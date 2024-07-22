The signing of the Good Friday Agreement is now 26 years ago. Tribal politics, however, is still alive and well in Northern Ireland, writes George Millar

In 2024 - 26 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 – tribal politics is alive and well in Northern Ireland.

The new relationships we aspired to - have been overtaken by demands for a border referendum on a united Ireland on one side and the aftermath of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union in 2016 that potentially threatens the future constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

Why is it that politicians are not focused on building a brighter future for all the people within Northern Ireland, looking at health, education, employment and infrastructure? Who are the political leaders that can provide opportunities and security for our people?

Letter to the editor

In an attempt to understand the deep-rooted ideologies in Northern Ireland that create division and mistrust I have taken the opportunity to read two books that explain Irish nationalism and Ulster nationalism.

Irish Freedom, written by Richard English, documents in detail the aspirations and organisations that drive Irish nationalism in its demand for a united Ireland.

A History of the Ulster Unionist Party, written by Graham Walker, details the challenges that faced Protestants on the island of Ireland when Prime Minister William Gladstone first introduced a Home Rule Bill for Ireland through to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Irish nationalism has always been united when confronted by adversity with organisations from the Roman Catholic Church, Gaelic Athletic Association, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Irish language groups and land league groups ensuring unity in their demands for an independent Ireland free from British influence.

Many of these groups will say are they are not politically motivated. History tells us otherwise.

Ulster nationalism has been led by political unionism along with the Presbyterian and Anglican churches including the Orange Order.

Again, many of these organisations will say they are not political but, again, history tells us otherwise.

This stalemate over identity and insecurity has poisoned relationships for centuries on the island of Ireland, leading to partition under the Government of Ireland Act 1920.

This act was later repealed by the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Unionists talk about the future of Northern Ireland. On December 3, 1925 the existing border under partition was confirmed by William T Cosgrove for the Free State - Sir James Craig for Northern Ireland and Stanley Baldwin for the British government.

The agreement was then ratified by all three parliaments.

The Boundary Commission report was suppressed and not published until 1969.

Only the people in Northern Ireland will decide their future either as part of the United Kingdom or within a united Ireland.

Over 500,000 potential voters choose not to exercise their right to vote in Northern Ireland elections.

Their actions ensure we do not return politicians or political parties who reflect the sizeable majority who want to see politics work for the betterment of their daily lives.

The media and journalists have a duty and a role to play in challenging politicians on their party’s policies.

Too much emphasis continues to be focused on old tribal conflicts.