Letter: ​What is more important to Sinn Fein – achieving Irish unity or support for the IRA?

Despite the electioneering tactics of the DUP, Michelle O’Neill will eventually be the first minister of Northern Ireland, with Mary-Lou McDonald taking her seat in the government of the Republic. Electoral politics has worked for republicans and will continue to work - there was always an alternative to violence.We unionists find it difficult to understand how Sinn Fein are not providing better leadership here. Trying to maintain the fiction that the violence of the IRA was essential or heroic is not credible, even among their own members.I know Sinn Fein felt it could not back down once the opportunists of the DUP went for a public confrontation over this particular commemoration. The symbiotic relationship between Sinn Fein and the DUP will continue to benefit both parties electorally. However, Sinn Fein (if they are serious about Irish unity) must realise that they have further distanced themselves from those sections of the community they need to woo.Is Sinn Fein's support for the IRA still more important than their desire for Irish unity?