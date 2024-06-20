Letter: Why did Pat Cullen allow her good reputation to be stained by Sinn Fein?

Former RCN general secretary Pat Cullen is Sinn Fein’s Westminster general election candidate for Fermanagh & South Tyrone. She has repeatedly declined to offer her condemnation of IRA murders of civilians, including nursing staff

It is little wonder that Pat Cullen, former head of the Royal College of Nursing and now Sinn Fein candidate for Fermanagh South Tyrone, is keeping silent.

Having had an illustrious career in nursing, she now finds herself in the incongruous position of refusing to condemn the IRA killing campaign – a Sinn Fein policy.

If I could speak personally to Pat I would ask, why have you allowed your good reputation to be stained by the victim-makers of the IRA? There were other political vehicles you could have chosen.

Letter to the editor

You said that the health service has suffered years of ‘cruel’ Tory cuts. Yet the IRA cruelly filled the emergency departments of hospitals with thousands of injured and dying people. It begs the question: did you welcome this?

In whatever capacity you find yourself in future, never again will you morally be able to look the government in the eye and complain of ‘cruel’ health service cutbacks.