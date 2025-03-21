Letters: Farage would be a principled premier that could gain the nation respect

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

Playing my part in two historic events that altered the political landscape locally and nationally was a proud personal privileged achievement.

Winning two referendums which Sinn Fein lost was satisfying. But it was the result that counted creating optimism and a feel-good factor for unionists in all UK regions.

Standing alongside David Trimble and the UUP in securing the Belfast Agreement was special. Joining Nigel Farage in celebrating Brexit was momentous. Although completely different characters, Trimble and Farage had much in common in tenacity. On crucial contentious issues, both took on challenges for peace, stability, future self determination and they delivered success.

Letter to the editor

Nigel Farage is most certainly not responsible for the debased betrayal of the Brexit voted for or the ensuing shambles impacting across the UK and causing chaos here. But he will fix it and restore the integrity of the British people.

Regrettably, under new management the UUP blundered in deciding to campaign against Brexit and the wish of a majority of unionists. Look at them now, reduced to recycling leaders. Regardless of being moderate or right of centre we have ignored the benchmark that faithfulness to our Nation and the Union binds us all to the loyalist cause.

The UUP has only itself to blame for entertaining the poison of blighted personality bitterness. It's too obvious not to be endemic. Looking across the sea, similarly the Reform Party is being gripped by self-interested personalities, not for party or country. I am confident it will recover its senses quickly.

Nigel Farage remains a good trusted friend and listener. A dedicated people and country first politician who unfortunately could walk away in concluding things are too obtuse and cannot be fixed for the greater good. Consequently, he does not suffer fools or chancers and is well able to sort the usurpers from the grown-ups.

An absorbing power base battle is underway. Exciting is the term to see Reform topping opinion polls. Exhilarating, watching Labour and the Tories shaking in their incompetent boots. Hard to deny the prospect that an election any time soon would pilot Nigel Farage into 10 Downing St.

Be in no doubt, Nigel Farage is a strong constitutional unionist. Called on to serve as prime minister, he will be dignified, honoured, principled and the nation will be respected again.