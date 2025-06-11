Letters: How to learn patience

By Letters
Published 11th Jun 2025, 05:02 BST
A letter from Howard Hutchins,

To quote the very brilliant, Elon Musk:

“Patience is a virtue, and I’m learning patience. It’s a tough lesson.”

To quote the very learned, Joyce Meyer:

“Patience is not simply the ability to wait – it’s how we behave while waiting.”

Howard Hutchins,

Wantirna, Australia

