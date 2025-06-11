Letters: How to learn patience
A letter from Howard Hutchins,
To quote the very brilliant, Elon Musk:
“Patience is a virtue, and I’m learning patience. It’s a tough lesson.”
To quote the very learned, Joyce Meyer:
“Patience is not simply the ability to wait – it’s how we behave while waiting.”
Howard Hutchins,
Wantirna, Australia
