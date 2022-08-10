Linfield v Portadown Sunday clash: Breakers of the Sabbath will answer to God

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Sunday, August 14, Linfield will play Portadown in the Irish Premier League, the first time in the history of either club that they will have played football on a Sunday.

That two traditionally Protestant clubs should breach the Fourth Commandment in this way highlights the continued erosion of the moral and spiritual fabric of society in Ulster.

This is however what happens when individuals and nations depart from the Word of God.

Letter to the editor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The more society departs from the Word of God, the more blatant, public, and shameless that society becomes in the practice of sin; hence we see the desecration of the Sabbath, the abomination of so called ‘pride’ parades and the injustice of terrorists in government to mention but a few.

This descent into sin has been aided and abetted by the failure of any of the Protestant churches to maintain a public witness for the truth.

For a time, the Free Presbyterian church was that voice but now for a long season they too have been silent.

Well might the words of the prophet Isaiah be applied to the ministry in our day: “They are all ignorant, they are all dumb dogs, they cannot bark; sleeping, lying down, loving to slumber” (56:9–12, KJV).

Those who breach the Fourth Commandment will answer to God, so too will those ministers and professing Christians who fail to publicly defend the sanctity of the Lord’s day.

Richard Ferguson, Dollingstown