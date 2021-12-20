Lord Frost in happier times with Boris Johnson in Downing Street, December 2020, after they agreed a post Brexit trade deal with EU

That Lord Frost, a highly respected member of the cabinet, has stood down is surely a heavy blow to the government.

The question is why has he stood aside?

Is it the government’s policies or his frustration with the EU over the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol, or a combination of both?

Letter to the editor

Whatever the departure reason Lord Frost has shown himself to be a genuine UK patriot and his skills and commitment to the nation will surely be missed.

For Northern Ireland his decision may also have significant implications.

Robin Newton MBE MLA, DUP Assemblyman for East Belfast

