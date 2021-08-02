Lord Kilclooney: The protocol process towards a united Ireland needs the strongest possible rejection from the UUP-DUP

The political purpose of the protocol is to enhance the prospect of an economic united Ireland which, inevitably, will lead to a constitutional united Ireland by stages

I totally agree with the analysis of the Northern Ireland Protocol by Jim Allister MLA (‘It is wrong to say the protocol isn’t working, because it is – just as planned’, July 29, see link below).

Because the Republic of Ireland remains within the EU there is an understandable support within the EU for the aims of the Republic. The main aim being a united republican Ireland.

Although the protocol means higher shop prices for all — problem in supplies to pharmacies; movement of pets within the UK; nursery supplies etc etc — these disadvantages are supported by nationalist parties (SDLP and Sinn Fein) as well as by the Alliance Party.

Letter to the editor

The political purpose of the protocol is to enhance the prospect of an economic united Ireland which, inevitably, will lead to a constitutional united Ireland by stages.

Already the process is happening before our eyes as Great Britain firms cease to supply Northern Ireland and trade is now increasing between NI and the Republic.

There needs to be the strongest possible rejection of the protocol by DUP and UUP now before the objective of the EU and the Republic is achieved.

Lord Kilclooney, Ex Ulster Unionist MEP for Northern Ireland. Mullinure, Armagh City

