Maybe Archbishop Martin, who talked of the pain of partition, should focus on the pain his church caused

After watching the TV documentary Missing Children, regarding the Catholic-run mother and children homes in the Republic of Ireland, my heart goes out to all the victims and countless survivors who are still being denied information and justice .

My heart is with them, but my thoughts are with Archbishop Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, who at the Northern Ireland centenary service held in Armagh, made reference to the hurt partition had caused his community.

I suggest Mr Martin should equally contemplate on the hurt caused upon his community by the Catholic nuns within the church he represents for the alleged illegal selling of children, the ill and inhumane treatment of children within their care, and the disposal of hundreds of dead babies by throwing their wee bodies into the sewage system.

Mr Leslie Marshall, Tandragee

