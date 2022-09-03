Medal should be given to ex police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

I had the honour to serve in the Royal Ulster Constabulary and PSNI for over 30 years.

At the time of the jubilee I assumed anyone who had served the crown earning long service status should receive the platinum jubilee medal in recognition of their service — I believe it was ‘mooted’ and contacted various unionist and Alliance representatives to seek their support.

The decision on the criteria was decided by the devolved Assembly I understand.

Even if a charge of the cost of the medal were made I’m sure I and many others would have paid to have our service in such a terrible time and loyalty to the crown acknowledged.

I understand members of the Royal household are awarded the medal and I have no issue with that. However to see the Duke of Sussex wear the medal angered me. Why did he get it when those of us who served the crown for so many years were not recognised? The duke chose to withdraw from public life, is no longer entitled to be styled HRH and is therefore in my mind not a worthy recipient.

Those of us who are and were loyal to the crown denied the honour yet this man who has shown no loyalty to the crown receives the medal.

Why were we who honourably served our Queen and country disregarded? This still is a unique opportunity to acknowledge that service even if we have to pay costs involved, it can be done by amending the relevant order and even add a ‘veteran’ bar for those of us who earned the medal and no cost to the public purse.

Now Capt Beattie, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Naomi Long, Shailesh Vara MP do something for the veterans.