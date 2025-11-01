Michael Long: Alliance has always against the erection of dual English-Irish language street signage where most residents have implied they do not want them

The street sign at Shandon Park was cut with an angle grinder with the Irish language removed. Most residents did not want the sign. Picture: Pacemaker

I write to you regarding the article entitled ‘Ben Lowry: Stark double standards against unionists have been highlighted by the Irish language street sign row in east Belfast’ (October 18).

In the article, you describe Alliance as being 'naïve', but did, graciously, stop short of calling us ‘sectarian’.

You have suggested two potential improvements to the policy and implied that Alliance should support them. To set the benchmark for erecting a dual language sign at 50% approval from residents, or 50% of respondents.

Letter to the editor

The first option was in fact brought forward by Alliance several years ago as our initial proposal, but unionists then voted with Sinn Féin to oppose it. The second is actually our current policy.

We have opted to support international guidelines for signage of minority languages, as used in the rest of the United Kingdom, namely between 5 and 20%.

This resulted in a 15% threshold for the decision to be referred to committee for further consideration.

At committee, Alliance has always voted not to support the erection of dual language street signage where the majority of residents have implied they do not want them, not just in the case of Shandon Park.

As my DUP colleague, Alderman Dean McCullough, has attested on the record: “To be fair to the Alliance Party, they have stuck to their position, which was that if a majority of people do oppose a street sign in the street, and other parties as well, have joined us in saying we're not going to force it on them.”