Minister: Sammy Wilson’s tweet parody of a Christian carol was totally unacceptable

A letter from Rev Dr Norman Hamilton:

By Letters
Friday, 24th December 2021, 5:44 am
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 5:49 am
Sammy Wilson MP made a parody of ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’ in which he criticised Robin Swann

Sadly, yet again, the recent tweet by Sammy Wilson, about Robin Swann not letting “us do a thing (see Tweets of the Day, page 16, December 23, see also link below), a tweet which was a totally unacceptable parody of a Christian carol celebrating the birth of the Saviour, showed us that there is no necessary connection between being elected to parliament and giving respect or being given respect.

It may be a cliché, but is nonetheless true, that respect can never be presumed.

It is always hard earned and easily squandered.

(Very Rev Dr) Norman Hamilton OBE, Ballymena

