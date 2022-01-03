Letter to the editor

I believe that the New Year Honours List 2021 was a missed opportunity to recognise the courage and dedication of those who work within the private care sector in Northern Ireland.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, many brave care managers, nurses and care workers have put their own safety and that of their families on the line protecting some of the most vulnerable people in our society. I feel it is a shame that their selflessness has not been recognised.

However I would like to acknowledge the humility of Mr Richard Pengelly, the permanent secretary at the Department of Health, who in accepting his honour highlighted the many dedicated people whose work and commitment out of the spotlight during Covid strive to keep us all safe.

Gerry Cullen, (Care home relative), Dungannon

