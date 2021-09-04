Northern Ireland is on a slippery slope to a united Ireland unless unionists awake from slumber

Letter to the editor

The latest shambles of proposals in policing in South Armagh are of no surprise.

Unionist politicians in the two main unionist parties, through their rollover politics, have further alienated unionists from the already one-way policing and justice system.

They have done everything to avoid and delay the inevitability of fighting back against the republican/nationalist appeasement — something that did not begin recently but been ongoing for many years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the news came out about the Royal Pardons and On The Run letters, we got a lot of noise including the then leader of the DUP threatening to resign but there was no consequence as a result of the secret scheme.

Unionists agreed to an Irish language commissioner, even if it will in fact be brought in by a gutless British government.

Out of their negotiations in the Stormont House Agreement came a one-sided legacy agreement in addition to all the other problems such as trials of elderly soldiers.

We have seen the unionist response to the protocol, that has diluted our sovereignty, in aiding and abetting the building of the border.

Now we have the proposal to have all-Ireland policing and the police going around like Z cars in an area once called bandit country.

With no border, who knows how much fuel laundering and people smuggling goes on? It is seldom that they catch anyone when they raid fuel laundering depots.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson may say he will fight the proposals but we have heard it all before.

The authorities have seen how weak unionism is and know now is the time to act because there is little chance of meaningful opposition.

It seems to me that this has been planned behind unionist backs in collusion with republicans.

One thing is clear: unless unionists awaken from their slumber and take appropriate action Northern Ireland is on a slippery slope to a united Ireland.

John Mulholland, Doagh

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry