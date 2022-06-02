Northern Ireland PLC failed to celebrate 100th

Letter to the editor

Ben Lowry was right,both in his Saturday column (‘Today’s parade a reminder that NI was denied a 100th birthday,’ May 28, see link below)and on the Nolan Show on Tuesday about the BBC coverage of the parade.

NI PLC failed lamentably to celebrate 100 birthday.

Did the BBC play its part by editorial decree, I wonder?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s parade was delayed from last year —the loyal Orders . Nothing was preventing others doing same — except excuse not to do so.

The nationalist grip is a new form of triumphalism which is provocative and fermenting a new scale of division.