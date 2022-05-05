Nowhere are unionist vote transfers more important than they are in Foyle

Gary Middleton of the DUP was the only unionist elected in Foyle in 2017. This time there might be no unionist

This May 5 Northern Ireland Assembly election is of critical importance for the future of Northern Ireland.

Every vote will count in terms of the resulting number of Stormont MLAs.

It is important in every constituency that unionist voters use their transfers after expressing their first preference.

Letter to the editor

By doing so pro-Union voters maximise the value of their votes, while it is important in each constituency, nowhere is it more important than in Foyle.

It is not our task to express any preferred individual choice but failure to transfer our votes to all unionist candidates will result in no unionist being returned for the first time ever as there is only one unionist seat in this area.

A divided pro-Union vote will hand that seat to those who want to remove Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom.

We ask each of the candidates and the parties involved to commit to this practical and sensible course of action which will help ensure a unionist victory in the Maiden City.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry,

The City Grand Orange Lodge of Londonderry and

The Royal Black Preceptory of Londonderry