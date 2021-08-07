Once again, the despicable Tories let us down and placed us at the mercy of pan nationalists

Letter to the editor

We stand here, let down again by a Conservative and Unionist government.

We all know that the ‘British’ Labour Party are partisan in relation to Northern Ireland, pro a united Ireland, but the Tories, with Michael Gove, Julian Smith, Boris Johnson and many more are despicable.

They have placed Northern Ireland at the mercy of the pan nationalists, including the Alliance Party and the Green Party, along with their allies the EU.

But, hey, remember how one Tory, Lord Peter Carrington, sold out Southern Rhodesia, the war hero and spitfire pilot, Ian Douglas Smith.

So, before the left wing reply, Premier Ian Smith was not a racist. Just look who Lord Carrington and the Tories handed Zimbabwe to, the arch racist villain Mugabe, he who ruined the bread basket of Africa.

John Ross, Antrim

Ben Lowry