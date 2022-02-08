Letter to the editor

Oh what fools we have been —if only Paul Givan had stayed in post for another few weeks then Northern Ireland would be a Utopia!

After 23 years of failure it would appear, listening to those who are gurning about the resignation of the first minister, that the Northern Ireland Executive were on the cusp of curing all of the provinces ills.

According to the Northern Ireland Protocol parties they were just about to end waiting lists and ensure we had a modern fit for purpose health service.

They were just about to implement plans to end homelessness and ensure everyone had a suitable roof over their head.

Roads were about to be sorted with pot holes being a thing of the past.

A few more weeks and you wouldn’t have had to worry about fuel bill hikes — Stormont had a marvellous plan for that as well.

I have only one word for that : cobblers.

We have had devolved government here for over 23 years and it has only delivered problems.

Look at the state of health service, the level of homelessness, infrastructure that cannot keep up with demand, schools unable to meet the needs of the communities they serve.

This is what Stormont has delivered and those parties which are now complaining that they were about to do great things are they same parties that have sat around that executive table, taking their fat salaries and pensions, and have run the country into the ground.

And do not let them blame the pandemic things were a mess before that.

The truth is Stormont is not working and Stormont has not worked.

How can it?

There isn’t even a proper opposition to hold these clowns to account.

And that is part of the problem.

With everyone in government they all think they can get away with doing whatever they like.

Thank goodness for Jim Allister — the only person who is wiling to call them out.

Councillor Tom Smith, Independent councillor (ex DUP ), Ards and North Down Borough Council

