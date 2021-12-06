The growing middle ground does not want to see territory marked out with flags on lamp-posts

Flags, Identity, Culture, Tradition — FICT — makes me think of Fiction. After five years’ deliberation and costs of over £800,000, this report without any action plans to implement the recommendations will be no better than fiction.

With Stormont elections looming, the extreme parties will be pandering to their voters and will not make any effort to work for compromise nor to make any concessions to the ‘other side’. The growing middle ground does not want to see territory marked out with flags on lamp-posts and painted kerb-stones.

We have had enough of sectarian divisions and want a truly integrated society.

Letter to the editor

Margaret Marshall, Belfast BT8

——— ———

