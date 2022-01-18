Letter to the editor

There has been nearly-universal political opposition to the recent news that dual mandates in Northern Ireland could be set to return.

Outside of the speculation regarding the timing of their return, there is a deeper problem with dual mandates that runs to the heart of any democratic legislature that the public should be concerned about. N

ot only do the roles of MP and MLA require full-time dedication, but I believe political power in itself is best separated and diversified where possible as a democratic check on our political system.

Historically, we know what happens when an individual is given too much power. And we know the inherent flaws that exist in human nature, even in the best of people.

How this new unearthed pathway of dual mandates will be used will reveal itself in time, but I do not believe it will be for the benefit of the Northern Ireland populace, who will give their verdict on it within some months’ time at the next Assembly election.

As a politics graduate, I have always been taught to question the intentions of any politician that seeks more power. What will this additional power be used for? Will it be used for the good of the public?

I appeal to anyone reading this to ask their MP if they will also stand for election to the Assembly and why they think it is necessary for them to hold power in two different legislatures where they couldn’t possibly dedicate their full time to.

Michael Palmer, Ulster Unionist Party member, Newtownards

