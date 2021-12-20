Presenter should encourage a BBC probe anti-English prejudice in Ireland

Letter to the editor

If Joe Lynam (‘Book author is out of date about Irish voices in Britain, because we laud our contented lives in UK,’ December 14) could emerge from his BBC bubble and read the Irish Times and the comments that appear on its letters page and Facebook pages (instead of referring to a contribution of his some years ago) he might see that John Wilson Foster has a point in his contribution to a book that mysteriously has not appeared anywhere in Belfast’s central shopping area.

He might then in place of his supercilious advice consider a BBC exploration of the strange anti-English prejudice in much of Ireland that, such is the loathing, it rejoices at a set-back for the England that he acknowledges has provided him and other with opportunities he and others could never have had in Dublin.

WA Miller, Belfast BT13

Letter from Joe Lynam: Book author is out of date about Irish voices in Britain, because we laud our contented lives in UK

