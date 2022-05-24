Pro nationalist, meddling American politicians should be told to get lost

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald with the bipartisan US congressional delegation, led by senior Democrat Richard Neal, at Leinster House in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Sinn Fein/PA Wire

The meddling so-called governing American politicians of the Democratic Party must be firmly told to get lost.

They are totally pro nationalist and pro EU.

With the assistance of the Alliance Party, they are determined to dismiss the pro British peoples to sever our connection with the rest of the UK.

Letter to the editor

I am furious at their sectarian stance of treating the unionist people with contempt.

And America is supposed to be a Nato ally!

President Trump was neutral. He at least kept out of Northern Ireland affairs.

The Irish Sea border will mean ruin for Northern Ireland.

To all unionists, we must stand united in this vicious attack on our liberty.

Willie Ross, Ballyclare

