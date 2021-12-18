Letter to the editor

Writing in Friday’s News Letter (December 17, see link below), Lord Dodds outlines his joint efforts at Westminster with Baroness Hoey to ensure “the continuation of the political institutions in Northern Ireland”.

Having represented Vauxhall until her retirement, Baroness Hoey has not made commitments to the electorate in Northern Ireland but Lord Dodds’ party, namely the DUP, has made promises to end the current dysfunctional mandatory coalition at Stormont by triggering an election if there is not radical change to the protocol.

Are the Democratic Unionists maintaining this aspiration, or are they content to share power with Sinn Fein as they strive tirelessly for an end to the Union?

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

Lord Dodds: Kate Hoey and I are tabling a Westminster amendment to try to restore balance to Stormont

