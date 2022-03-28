Raise a glass of rum to our nuclear submariners keeping UK safe from Putin

Letter to the editor

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament are not enjoying a high media profile these days as the war in Ukraine painfully grinds on.

The deadly consequences for combatants and civilians, plus economic pain across the wider world, are the subject of frequent news updates.

Maybe we should all be raising a glass of porter (or rum) to the Royal Navy submariners in Trident submarines. Wherever they are, somewhere between the North Pole or South Pole and the equator, it’s good to know that Vladimir Putin will be disinclined from ever launching an attack on the UK or other NATO countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A great life lesson for younger people is being spelt out: evil forces are all too real and bullies need to be confronted.

That’s also the message of the Easter Cross when we open the Bible: “And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.”

Evil powers and principalities most definitely exist in our disordered world and that’s why we need a Royal Navy.

It was possibly never any different, though, when we consider these words attributed to King Charles the Second (1630-1685): “It is upon the navy under the good Providence of God that the safety, honour, and welfare of this realm do chiefly depend.”

J T Hardy, Belfast

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.