Remembering a war hero, murdered by terrorists in 1922

Ian Paisley, MP for North Antrim, second from left, House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and, right, cabinet minsiter Jacob Rees-Mogg at a ceremony to place a plaque in memory of the former MP for North Down, Sir Henry Wilson, on the centenary of his murder, June 22 2022

Yesterday, I attended the Ancre Somme Association’s unveiling of a portrait of Field Marshal Sir Henry Wilson.

Sir Henry was a man of outstanding military service, a decorated war veteran, a leading figure in WW1 and a Northern Ireland MP.

He was murdered by cowardly IRA terrorists outside his London home. Sir Henry was ambushed by two IRA gunmen. Showing no mercy, they began to fire their weapons.

The brave Sir Henry is said to have drawn his sword in defence, but a sword is no match to revolvers.

Having been hit six times, Sir Henry Wilson fell dead on the steps of his home.

The whole event was witnessed by his housemaid who recounted how Sir Henry “You cowardly swine!”

Their dirty deed done, the killers attempted to make their escape on foot, wounding two police officers and a member of the public as they escaped the scene.

They did not get too far before members of the public apprehended them, the police having to rescue them from an angry crowd.

The murder of Sir Henry Wilson sent shockwaves throughout the empire uniting them in grief and determination.

The brutal murder must be viewed as a major own goal by the IRA and the Irish Free State, their total hatred created a unionist martyr, guaranteed Northern Ireland’s survival and laid the grounds for civil war resulting in the sad death of thousands of Irish men, women, and children, including Michael Collins.

Field Marshall Sir Henry Wilson was born into a southern unionist family who were initially opposed to partition, he spoke with a strong southern accent and always identified himself as an Irishman but, the people of Northern Ireland held Sir Henry Wilson in the highest of regards, electing him the Ulster Unionist MP for North Down.

Like Carson, Wilson was an Irish unionist who became a founding father of Ulster Unionism and of Northern Ireland, this is why we should honour and never forget this great man and his legacy.

Yesterday, Sir Henry’s memory was immortalised with the unveiling of a portrait at Brownlow House in Lurgan and the placing of a plaque in Parliament, it’s the very least we can do for this brave and noble Irishman whose only crime was his loyalty.

Jonathan Buckley MLA,

Upper Bann

I was very disturbed to read in the media statement of the Police Ombudsman into the case of four young men who in 1979 made false confessions to the police the following terminology : ‘... a number of punishment shootings ... implicated them in a punishment shooting...’

To describe instances of the many thousands of shootings carried out by republican and loyalist paramilitaries- usually of young adults and often children – as ‘punishment’ is shameful.

It is to our disgrace as a society that after more than 50 years of these invariably premeditated attacks, it is common currency to use the word ‘punishment’, which has the immediate effect of sanitising the violence, and shifting the blame from perpetrator to the victim. It is hardly surprising that shootings and beatings continue to this day, bringing trauma, fear and physical and psychological misery to many of our most disadvantaged areas.

Nowhere else in the world are children who have been abused dismissed by being told they have been ‘punished’.

I recall talking to a mother of an 18 year old patient whom I saw after he was shot in the legs by the IRA. She had been warned this would happen. She said the RUC Inspector told her he knew who had done it ( she also knew). When asked what he would do about it he wryly said : ‘ You know no one ever gets charged with these offences. And if they were, you would be out of this house the same night’.

Emeritus QUB Professor Liam Kennedy, who wrote the report: ‘They shoot children, don’t they’, has been one of the few academics to tackle this huge breach of human rights.

Father Martin Magill and the journalist Leona O’Neill have also been courageously forthright. Sadly they would appear to be rather in the minority.

Orwell noted : ‘If thought can corrupt language, language can also corrupt thought’.

If an organisation such as PONI, which is expected to be a final arbiter of fair play, casually dismisses what in any other democracy would be seen as one of the most serious crimes as mere ‘punishment’, it’s no wonder we remain a long way from normality.

Words matter, they really do. They set the terms and the tone of any debate.

As a society we must stop using the word ‘punishment’ to describe crimes.

Dr Philip Mc Garry FRCPsych