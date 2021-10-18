Rev Ivan Foster: Ecumenical church leaders have hijacked the centenary of the founding of Northern Ireland

Letter to the editor

It is more than ironic that the ecumenical leaders of the main churches here have hijacked the centenary of the founding of Northern Ireland.

The refusal by Ulster Protestants to accede to the campaign for ‘Home Rule’ which led to the formation of Northern Ireland, was based upon their perception that such would mean ‘Rome Rule’!

I wonder will any mention of that be made during the service? I doubt it very much.

Of course, what ‘Home Rule’ failed to do 100 years ago, the deception and hypocrisy of ‘Ecumenism’ have accomplished today, and nothing proves this more clearly than this Thursday’s service in Armagh!

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery, Co Tyrone

