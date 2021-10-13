Scans of infants at three months are evidence of the full humanity of the unborn yet the pro-abortion media does not show them

Letter to the editor

Clare Bailey of the Green Party wants to place restrictions on the right to protest against abortion.

Is this reaction driven by the weight of genetic and scan evidence for the full humanity of the unborn?

It’s easy to campaign, using photographs, against a bird’s nest being exposed by hedge cutting in May.

Yet pro-abortion media channels may elect not to show a scan of a human infant at three months.

Abortion supporting Green Party canvassers maybe need to be shown the Dating Scan image at three months, which the Belfast News Letter has had the boldness to print.

The image is scientific, from a reliable source, non-controversial and incredibly effective.

The global abortion genocide, arising as a result of heterosexual sex, costs around one human life per second. Church websites and magazine should follow the wise example of the News Letter, by printing or posting the NHS Dating Scan image of an unborn child at three months.

Dr JT Hardy, Belfast BT5

——— ———

