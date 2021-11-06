Sectarianism wasn’t sole reason Catholics were reluctant to join police — they were at risk from attack

Letter to the editor

Like most nationalist politicians Dolores Kelly (Nov 5) insists on ignoring, if not the only elephant in the room, certainly a pretty big beast.

Fact is that sectarianism wasn’t the sole or perhaps even the main reason Catholics were reluctant to join the police. For many, what might happen if they did join was and still is a major concern. All who did courageously join had to live in fear thereafter.

For some their fears were well founded. Many were subjected at best to ostracism and intimidation by co-religionists and at worst to violent revenge attacks by republican terrorists.

As the old French general said after he had some deserters executed. ‘Pour encourager les autres’.

Just two examples. Ronan Kerr paid for his courage with his life. Another bomb failed to kill the big sportsman Peadar Heffron but cost him a leg. Now, e has to use a wheelchair.

Perhaps Dolores should open the other eye.

Davy Wight, Carrickfergus

