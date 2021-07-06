Sinn Fein get their way again, then present themselves as responsible

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein after yesterday’s "constructive and frank" meeting with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sinn Fein recently succeeded in bringing the Stormont executive to the verge of collapse yet again.

They used the first minister nomination process to get their demands for the Irish language ahead of other demands on scarce resources.

This may well lead to a lot of money being spent, with the effect of increasing the division in our society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Sinn Fein also managed to add to the disarray in the DUP.

There is no doubt that this ‘double whammy’ for the DUP will be viewed with much satisfaction by many. However, how it contributes to the overall prosperity or wellbeing of the population is not apparent to me.

Buoyed by their own perception of success Sinn Fein appears now to have decided to present themselves as a responsible political party.

Let’s see how long this new era lasts — perhaps just beyond the next assembly election.

James Martin, Dromore, Co Down

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe