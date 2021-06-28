Sir Jeffrey Donaldson must listen to grassroots unionists and not upper class who prioritise money over principles

Letter to the editor

Now we have another secretary of state hell-bent on keeping republicans happy in order to keep the circus going.

There is little chance of republicans allowing him to make a promise to implement something that Sinn Fein/IRA will oppose. With everything being turned against unionists, the new law nodded through parliament will be used against them.

The DUP have only themselves to blame! What did they get out of the NDNA agreement?

An Ulster Scots language act and a veterans’ covenant that people are saying has not even been implemented.

It has been allowed to be chaired jointly by one of the most anti-unionist secretaries of state ever and an anti-unionist from the Republic.

We hear that Mr Poots went ahead and nominated a first minister on the promise that the protocol would be changed.

Why does Mr Poots not understand that the majority of unionists do not want it changed? They want it scrapped.

The new leader, Mr Donaldson, needs to touch base with grassroots unionists and not listen to some wealthier, upper-class unionists who prioritise money over principles.