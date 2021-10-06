Sir Jeffrey Donaldson needs to make good on DUP promise to collapse Stormont over the Northern Ireland Protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson must not allow his threat to quit Stormont to be delayed

The British government is doing everything to stall taking action against the protocol. They are now talking about before Christmas in terms of doing anything if the EU decide to play hardball.

They are clearly playing for time. Mr Donaldson needs to stick to his word and not extend the timing of bringing down the institutions until well into November to wait for the British government and EU response.

The British government and the EU have had ample time to destroy the protocol if the will was there. The British government are not talking about doing away with the protocol but amending it.

Letter to the editor

The DUP need to make it clear, as Jim Allister has, that the protocol must be destroyed in all its elements. There is no room for an unclear message to unionists that the protocol needs tweaked to make it acceptable. It needs to go completely.

How dare the Tories, EU and the Republic run roughshod over the unionist people?! Doug Beatie has been a disappointment to the majority of unionist people with his compromising attitude of trying to negotiate with people who are deaf to the unionist cause.

Unionist people will judge the two main unionist parties at the next election. We await the beginning of November to see the DUP response.

John Mulholland, Doagh

——— ———

