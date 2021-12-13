Letter to the editor

An Irish unity referendum campaign could provide the opportunity for a real, inclusive and constructive debate on the future of this island.

Those who say ‘this isn’t the right time’ are merely looking for excuses.

They are the same people who usually say ‘we cannot afford a United Ireland’.

The truth is we can no longer afford a divided Ireland.

Claiming that a divided island is economically better off than a United one does not stand up to serious scrutiny.

Unity would lead to significant growth in GDP across the island within a short few years.

Savings in public expenditure in the event of unity are obvious.

Back-to-back development North and South has undermined Irish economic growth.

Currency differences on a small island have discouraged investment.

Duplication of services on either side of the border has incurred huge costs.

The sensible way forward is for all-Ireland integration, creating better growth and employment opportunities and huge savings through the harmonisation of institutions, services and business development.

These are extremely important issues on which the Irish Government needs to take a lead.

The establishment of a Citizens Assembly to discuss planning for Irish unity would be a good start.

Séamus Hazlett, Ashbourne, Co Meath

