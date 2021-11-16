Britain and the EU are working to facilitate British withdrawal from Ireland. If our community and culture are to survive we need to unite and negotiate from a position of strength

The problem with the ‘Protestant’ community is it doesn’t know it has a problem: there is no Protestant community!

It’s just a collection of individuals all looking after number one and pulling in different directions.

The enemy is at the gates. They remind me of Nero playing the lute while Rome burned.

Letter to the editor

If our present situation was turned into a play it would be classified as a ‘tragi comedy’.

Think about it, Britain is withdrawing from Ireland and Sinn Fein has written the script. As our enemies, in Britain and Ireland, look on with a amusement and contempt, in a feeble act of defiance we continue to chant ‘the Union’.

It is pitiful, and embarrassing.

Britain and the EU are working out a plan to facilitate British withdrawal from Ireland and it’s just a matter of ironing out the detail.

It will be to their advantage, and we in Ulster are their sacrificial lambs.

If our community and culture are going to survive we need to unite, get involved, and negotiate from a position of strength: we need to dictate our own terms.

To do that we need to forget politicians, they have failed, get seriously involved in our own community, and promote our own history and culture: at the moment we’re only tinkering. As things stand decisions will be made over our heads, and we will have to grapple with the consequences.

The Catholic community has a strategic plan, and through their schools, the church, and the GAA, is striding confidently towards a New Ireland conditioned to promote their history and their culture.

This tide of self-confidence is sweeping us aside and leaving us floundering in its wake.

We have no vision, no plan, and no destination — and no hope.

I worry that when reality kicks in and we realise the seriousness of our situation it will be too late.

Under those circumstances we could be forced to resort to desperate measures, and that could be to our detriment.

We are running out of time to give our community the kiss of life.

Those who have anticipated this situation, the middle-class, and are taking steps to desert a sinking ship should be warned, that even if they make it to the lifeboats they will not travel first class.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

A message from the Editor:

