The Church of Ireland should strenuously avoid any conflict with same-sex attracted people

Same-sex attracted people have never attacked my evangelical faith, writes Dr Hardy

Dermot O’Callaghan thinks disagreement on GLBTQ (Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning) controversies may damage the Church of Ireland (‘Veteran synod member fears for Church of Ireland’s future’, September 29, see link below).

I was ordained as an evangelist by Bishop Harold Miller in 2017 and share Dermot O’Callaghan’s alarm.

CS Lewis directed us to an imaginary tutorial, where a junior demon is instructed on driving people from God: ‘Tortured fear and stupid confidence are both desirable frames of mind’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

The Anglican church has been in a state of ’tortured fear’ on sexuality, for a long time.

The concise Lambeth 1:10 Statement lays out Anglican doctrine on sexuality, but extreme liberals (or radical conservatives) have wilfully disregarded it at times.

Same-sex attracted people have never attacked my evangelical faith and I think the Church of Ireland should strenuously avoid conflict with gay or lesbian people. Gay bars or night clubs, near city centre cathedrals, pose no threat to the church.

Dr James Hardy, Belfast BT5

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry