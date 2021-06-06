The DUP and UUP need immediately to stop attending the North-South bodies

Letter to the editor

Over recent weeks and since the appointment of the two new unionist leaders, Edwin Poots and Doug Beattie, we have all listened closely to their plans for opposing the NI Protocol and nothing has inspired me or thousands of unionists on their current position.

We have witnessed Sinn Fein calling the shots and lecturing the DUP on what they must do to avoid collapse of the institutions.

The DUP had a Five Point Plan that now seems in shreds and frankly one wonders why Arlene Foster MLA was replaced.

Implementing the legislation of the NI Protocol, propping up the North-South Bodies and assuring SF that the Irish language act will be delivered is certainly not the way of getting rid of the protocol.

The DUP and UUP need to immediately stop attending the North-South bodies, stop working the protocol via the assembly functions and if it means they are breaking the ministerial code then so be it, let them be taken to court, our forefathers signed the Ulster Covenant in their own blood to defend this great country.

Unionism needs to send a clear message to Boris Johnson, Lord Frost, Dublin and Brussels that the protocol must go. It is bad economically and constitutionally and must be politically resisted at every opportunity now.

Paul Berry, Councillor, Tandragee

Alistair Bushe