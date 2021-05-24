The focus of unionism should be dual identity such as Irish and British

Letter to the editor

Much has been said of Edwin Poots’ view of identity in Northern Ireland.

How he identifies is what should have been the central focus of unionism in the last century: the idea of dual identity.

There is absolutely nothing written anywhere saying that you cannot be Irish and British, or indeed be a Catholic and identify as British. I myself identify as British and Welsh.

If he wanted, Mr Poots could re-emerge a form of unionism lacking from the constitutional debate for many years, that of integrationism.

If Ulster is, to coin a phrase, to be as British as Finchley, then unionists must work to create a society in which Irish identifiers can say they are British.

Instead of looking for differences in the Province, we must look for commonality across these ancient islands. That will be our basis to breakdown barriers and create a stronger British nation for all our people.

Huw Davies, Chairman of Newport West Conservative, Wales

