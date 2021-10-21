The late Dennis Hutchings was hounded but he stood tall and proud against terrorist gangsters

The passing of Dennis Hutchings will be rejoiced in republican circles

I refer to the hounding of the late Dennis Hutchings.

Unlike others, he stood tall and proud against terrorist gangsters.

His passing will be rejoiced in republican circles, as they do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

An absolute disgrace.

The rancid appeasement of Irish republicans is at the heart of this.

My thoughts are with his family circle.

To all who partner the political wing of the IRA in executive government of the place that they wish to destroy ... think and reflect.

Stephen Cooper, TUV councillor, Comber

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.